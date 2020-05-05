Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,653,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,968,000 after buying an additional 829,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,504,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,310,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.55 and a beta of 0.51.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.