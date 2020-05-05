Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,194.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.16. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $909.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.