Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $946,000 Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

MKC stock opened at $157.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day moving average is $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

