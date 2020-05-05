Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 33.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $171.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.60 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $75,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

