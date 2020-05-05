Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights bought 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.97 per share, with a total value of $25,053.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

