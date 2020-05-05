Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $163,682,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 201,905 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,540,000 after acquiring an additional 147,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $42,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.94 per share, with a total value of $43,735.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,735. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

