Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,958 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,203,000 after acquiring an additional 409,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $239,227,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,891,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Workday by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172,830 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

