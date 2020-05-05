Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,707 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

