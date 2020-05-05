Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Humana by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,559,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,965,000 after purchasing an additional 169,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.74.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $377.84 on Tuesday. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $392.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.28 and its 200 day moving average is $337.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

