Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,792 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Trex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Trex by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Trex alerts:

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,442.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.91.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.