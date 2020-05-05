Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,069 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Natera worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $26,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,688.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,196,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $552,271. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

