Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,061 Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $110,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $97,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,899,000 after purchasing an additional 630,125 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,818,000 after acquiring an additional 297,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Shares of TEAM opened at $163.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.27. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $163.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

