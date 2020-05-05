Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 194.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,427,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $102,718.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,948,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,228,966.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 58.88, a quick ratio of 58.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

