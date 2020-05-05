Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEI. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

MEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

