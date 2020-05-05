Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Goldman Sachs Group raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $449.79 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.12 and a 1-year high of $465.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $383.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.52. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

