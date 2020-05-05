Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.