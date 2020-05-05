Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after acquiring an additional 124,664 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $255.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.54 and its 200 day moving average is $254.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

