Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after purchasing an additional 212,832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $16,549,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 206,240 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG stock opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.46. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $133.62.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,629 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Oppenheimer raised Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Everbridge from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.62.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

