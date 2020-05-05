Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,118 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 163,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 65,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $175.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

