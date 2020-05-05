Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 185 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock worth $449,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $325.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.33. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

