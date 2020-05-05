Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $206.94 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.00 and its 200 day moving average is $223.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,603,664. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.