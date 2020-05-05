Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 247.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 118.1% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $262.26 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.