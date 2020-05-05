Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 256 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 157.7% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 19,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 713,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $114,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average is $182.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

