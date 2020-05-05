Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 370 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Shares of GD stock opened at $124.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $166.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

