Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,929 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Assured Guaranty worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,818,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,514,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,267,000 after buying an additional 606,934 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,113,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,977,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,986,000 after buying an additional 201,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,591,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,047,000 after buying an additional 138,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $53,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 26,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $501,564.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 545,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,793.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

