Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 272,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of PDC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.95. PDC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.