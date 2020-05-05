Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ACCO Brands worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCO. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $687.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.