Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.41 and last traded at $56.58, with a volume of 450202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. First Analysis raised shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $797,922.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,078.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $159,118.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,385 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 107,496 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -577.64, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31.

Chegg Company Profile (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

