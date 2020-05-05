ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $869.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. ChipMOS Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Separately, BidaskClub raised ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

