Church & Dwight Co., Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,560 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $1,547,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $2,321,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

