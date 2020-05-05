CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 186,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 141,665 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.