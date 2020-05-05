CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 9,973 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 16.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in American Express by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

