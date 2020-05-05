CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 6,917 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.93.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

