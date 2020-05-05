Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,780 shares of company stock worth $28,976,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.