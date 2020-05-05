City Office REIT (CIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. City Office REIT has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.13-1.18 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CIO opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Sweet acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $342,600 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Compass Point lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

