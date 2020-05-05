Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Clarivate Analytics traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 250348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,427,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,025 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,839,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,131 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 3,677.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,837,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,986 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Clarivate Analytics had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

