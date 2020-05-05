Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clarivate Analytics had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate Analytics updated its FY20 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

CCC opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Clarivate Analytics has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCC. ValuEngine downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarivate Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

