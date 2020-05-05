Cloudflare (NET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion and a PE ratio of -32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,065.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,314,686 shares of company stock valued at $152,564,077.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

