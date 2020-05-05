CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $173.65 on Monday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

