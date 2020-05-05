Cogent Communications (CCOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.25. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

