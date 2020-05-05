Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Coherus Biosciences to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. On average, analysts expect Coherus Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $235,940 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

