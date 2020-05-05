Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,309,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 110,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,013. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

