Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

COLM stock opened at $66.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 6,600 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $506,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,614,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,263 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

