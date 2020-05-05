Cominar REIT (CUF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cominar REIT to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$1.45. The business had revenue of C$173.93 million for the quarter.

Cominar REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

