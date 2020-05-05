Community Bank N.A. Acquires 85 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $221.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.53. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

