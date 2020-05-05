Community Bank N.A. Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.87. The firm has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

