Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,166,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,802 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

