Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Lessened by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

