Constellation Software (CNSWF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter.

CNSWF opened at $968.88 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $746.28 and a twelve month high of $1,145.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $910.10.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Constellation Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

