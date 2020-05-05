Contrasting First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and QNB (NASDAQ:QNBC)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Community Bankshares and QNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 3.12 $38.80 million $2.20 10.33 QNB $54.74 million 1.85 $12.36 million N/A N/A

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Community Bankshares and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 30.16% 9.69% 1.47% QNB 18.07% 7.76% 0.75%

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats QNB on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

